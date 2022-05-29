Unemployed youths block Chandigarh–Bathinda highway, demand jobs
Unemployed youths on Saturday blocked the Chandigarh–Bathinda highway near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence for several hours, demanding jobs promised by the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab assembly elections.
Three protesters poured petrol over them and tried to set themselves ablaze but police intervened.
The protesters are members of 2016 police recruitment struggle union, corona warriors from Patiala and driver sangharash committee.
Sandeep Kaur, one of the protesters, said, “we are protesting to get what AAP had promised to us before elections and is now running away from its promises.”
Guest column | Embrace ancient Indian wisdom of green living
World Environment Day is observed on June 5 to encourage sustainable living to ensure the longevity of life on Earth. Earth's ecosystem is becoming unsuitable for the survival of the human race and the proliferation of biodiversity. Environmentalists are now professing the idea of linking humanity with nature. When it was necessary to exploit the Earth, our seers prayed for forgiveness. It is mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib that air is our Guru.
Squall damages eight feeders; power supply disrupted in over 12 villages
Power supply was disrupted for several hours in over 12 villages in Faridkot and Moga districts after high-velocity winds damaged eight feeders, over 100 electricity poles and 30 transformers on Saturday, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited said. PSPCL engineer Kulwant Singh said that the squall caused damage to the tune of ₹ 80 lakh to the corporation. The electricity supply in residential areas was restored after around six hours of the disruption.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 122 online portals; aims to reduce paperwork
To reduce paperwork and bring more transparency in the government's functioning, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched 122 online portals, giving a big push to digitisation in various departments and aiming to make the delivery of services to public hassle-free. The 122 online portals would function through 526 sewa kendras across the state.
Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 of Open Bridge Championship
Teams Rampage and NCR Blue on Saturday bagged the first and second positions respectively in the team event of the 11th Open Bridge Championship, being organised by the Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View. Playing on Day 2 of the event, during the Swiss round of game, team Rampage took the lead with 95.43 victory points. NCR Blue, meanwhile, was placed second with 92.56 points. Steel Strip's Team-1 was placed third with 89.54 points.
Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana
An overspeeding SUV, bearing a Punjab police sticker, crushed a man to death and left his wife critically injured near Nehru Rose Garden here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, 35, while his wife Sarbjit Kaur, 32, is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, police said. The incident occurred when the victims were heading towards DMC on their scooter.
