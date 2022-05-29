Unemployed youths block Chandigarh–Bathinda highway, demand jobs

Unemployed youths on Saturday blocked the Chandigarh–Bathinda highway near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence for several hours, demanding jobs promised by the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab assembly elections.

Three protesters poured petrol over them and tried to set themselves ablaze but police intervened.

The protesters are members of 2016 police recruitment struggle union, corona warriors from Patiala and driver sangharash committee.

Sandeep Kaur, one of the protesters, said, “we are protesting to get what AAP had promised to us before elections and is now running away from its promises.”