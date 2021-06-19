Unidentified body stuffed in sack fished out of Buddha Nullah

The body of an unidentified man, which had been stuffed in a sack, was fished out of the Buddha Nullah — a seasonal stream that passes through Ludhiana and drains into the Sutlej River — on Friday morning.

Residents of Upkar Nagar spotted the body and informed the Haibowal police. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Gurpreet Singh said the victim appeared to be in his mid-40s. It is suspected that the man was strangulated to death. “Decomposition suggests the man was murdered at least three days ago,” Singh said.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital. Police will wait for 72 hours for identification of the corpse. Cops are combing through missing person complaints lodged within the last week and have made announcements in the public to ascertain the identity of the victim.

The victim was wearing an olive coloured t-shirt with the slogan ‘Say no to drugs’ printed on it. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons.