Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March

Published on Sep 02, 2022 05:42 AM IST

Classes 10 and 12 board exams conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March

The school education department (SED) on Wednesday issued an order for the implementation of a “uniform academic calendar” for Jammu and Kashmir on the recommendations of a committee formed in April for a uniform academic calendar for both divisions “in sync with the higher education department and rest of the country”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.

So far, the Kashmir valley division and the Jammu division were having separate academic sessions in tune with the different weather conditions as the exams in Kashmir would start in October-November just before the start of harsh and bone-chilling winters after which the students would stay at home for vacations. The exams in Jammu are held in March, just before the hot and humid summers there.

However, the school education department (SED) on Wednesday issued an order for the implementation of a “uniform academic calendar” on the recommendations of a committee formed in April for a uniform academic calendar for both divisions “in sync with the higher education department and rest of the country”.

“The recommendations of the committee were examined in the department and it has been decided to operationalise uniform academic calendar in the UT of J&K,” said the order by principal secretary to government, school education department, Alok Kumar.

He stated in the order that they opted for the option ii of the committee to have the theory examination in both the divisions from 1st week of March as “per the present academic calendar of Jammu summer zone”(except in some hard-to-reach areas in both divisions where the exams will be held in April).

The order gave certain guidelines for the implementation of the calendar.

“Annual (regular) examination of Jammu division and Kashmir division excluding hard zones or areas shall be held in March. Annual (regular) examination of hard zones or areas of Jammu division and Kashmir division/Union Territory of Ladakh shall be held in the month of April,” it stated.

However, the result of the annual (regular) examination of the Jammu division and Kashmir division, including hard zones or areas and the union territory of Ladakh, would be declared in June.

“Annual private and biannual examination in the union territory of J&K and union territory of Ladakh will be held in August and its result will be declared in October,” it said.

“The examination schedule shall be applicable with immediate effect from the current session,” the order said.

It stated that students who appear in Classes 10 and 11 examinations will be provisionally admitted in Classes 11 and 12, respectively, after the conclusion of the board examination. Students, who are declared unsuccessful in the results, will be permitted to continue their studies in classes 11 and 12 till the results of biannual or annual private examinations are declared.

