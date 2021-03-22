IND USA
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems at CSIR-CSIO, Sector 30, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan goes on inauguration spree in UT, Mohali

The minister says that CSIR-CSIO has already delivered in the complex, multidisciplinary areas of earthquake monitoring systems
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 AM IST

Union minister of health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems at CSIR-CSIO, Sector 30. This facility will facilitate the development of multi-sensor systems based on seismic, acoustic, IR and UWB in the area of perimeter monitoring for societal and strategic applications using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

He said that such initiatives will kick start a lot of synergies to proven strengths in many areas, which are at the heart of the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ dream.

The minister said that CSIR-CSIO has a head start by already having delivered in the complex, multidisciplinary areas of earthquake monitoring systems which have helped in real-time disaster management for metro rail systems and avionic display systems for Indian defence needs.

He saw the air sampling devices for detection of Covid-19 in aerosols which is an economical solution having better suction capacity and less noise levels, making it suitable for deployment in hospitals and other critical areas in place of expensive imported equipment.

Covid norms violated

Social distancing norms went for a toss at an event at Dadumajra dispensary where Dr Harsh Vardhan was present as a chief guest.

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior officials of Chandigarh health department and health workers of the civil dispensary gathered at site ahead of the health minister’s visit. The minister’s arrival at the site was followed by ruckus and huge violation of social distancing.

“Everyone was wearing a mask. But the issue related to social distancing erupted due to enthusiastic residents outside our site. Congress workers were also at the site, “ Arun Sood, president of local BJP unit, said. The party has also launched a help desk to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination by the helping the residents.

The Union minister also inspected the vaccination centre set up by the health department and interacted with the doctors and staff. He was accompanied by Dr Amandeep, director, department of health, Dr Virendra Nagpal, deputy medical superintendent and Dr Paramjit Singh, SMO, among others.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also inaugurated IMTECH bio-innovation centre which is an extension of the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC)-CCMB in CSIR Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh.

14 Congress workers held for protesting in Dadumajra

While Harsh Vardhan came to inaugurate a helpdesk for Covid vaccination in front of the dispensary in Dadumajra, Congress workers raised black flags and shouted slogans regarding the Dadumajra dumping ground issue which they claim is being ignored by the authorities. Local police had to step in and total 14 people, including 10 women and four men, all Congress workers were arrested. Officials privy to the matter said, “They were arrested under preventive action and even produced in a court. The SDM has let them off with a warning but they have been given a one-month warning. If they engage in such activities again, then they will be arrested.” They were later bailed out.

Advanced high resolution microscopy facility launched at NABI

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday also inaugurated a new advanced high resolution microscopy facility at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) and unveiled the four-star GRIHA Certification of Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB) lab and administration building in Sector 81, Mohali.

He encouraged scientists and students to explore the biotechnological tools to address the problems related to quality of food and malnutrition. The minister urged both the institutes to address the problems of hunger and malnutrition and bring nutritional revolution in the country. He emphasised that with government impetus on doubling the farmers income by 2022-23, NABI and CIAB’s roles are crucial to achieve this ambitious goal.

