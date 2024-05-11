Union home secretary reviews work to implement new criminal laws in Chandigarh

The Union home secretary on Friday conducted a review meeting, focusing on the implementation of three new criminal laws. The home secretary visited Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh, where a trial-based test FIR was registered under the three new criminal laws. (HT Photo)

Chaired by the Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the meeting brought together key stakeholders from various sectors including police, judiciary, law and prosecution wing, CFSL, NIC and the prison department.

The meeting focussed on aspects including the preparedness of Chandigarh Police and other concerned verticals in terms of human resources, training, infrastructure, and capacity building. Additionally, discussions were held on the application of digital architecture in investigation, including e-forensics. The Union Home Secretary was briefed on the campaign aimed at raising awareness about the new criminal laws.

The preparedness of the prison department, CFSL, law and prosecution department, and NIC was also reviewed.

Earlier in the day, the home secretary visited Sector 26 police station, where a trial-based test FIR was registered under the three new criminal laws. A live demonstration showcasing scenes of crime videography, electronic recording of crime scenes, evidence collection, VC system, and CCTNS up-gradation was also provided.

Attendees included Tapan Kumar Deka, director Intelligence Bureau; Shyamal Misra, additional secretary women safety; Sushma Chauhan, director women safety; Vivek Gogia, director NCRB; Rajeev Verma, adviser to the administrator; Surendra Singh Yadav, DGP/UT Chandigarh; Nitin Kumar Yadav, home secretary Chandigarh; Raj Kumar Singh, IGP/UT; among others.