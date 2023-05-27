Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai shifted to Arunachal Pradesh

Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai shifted to Arunachal Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2023 12:45 AM IST

According to the ministry’s order, Debendra Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be replaced by TC Nautiyal as the Chandigarh environment director

In a minor reshuffle, the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change has transferred Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forest and environment director, Chandigarh, to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai. (HT File)
Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai. (HT File)

According to the ministry’s order, Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be replaced by TC Nautiyal, chief conservator of forest, Delhi.

The ministry also ordered the transfer and posting order of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, a 2014-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, posted as deputy conservator of forest, Delhi, to Chandigarh, and Rushul Garg, a 2018-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, who was posted as deputy conservator of forest, Jammu and Kashmir, to Chandigarh with immediate effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
climate change environment
climate change environment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out