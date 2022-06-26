Unknown men open fire outside panchayat secretary’s house in Moga village
Panic gripped Moga’s Dala village on Saturday after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire outside the house of panchayat secretary Sukhveer Singh, suspected to be the handiwork of gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke.
Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the incident took place in the morning when unidentified men fired at least three-four rounds outside Sukhveer’s house. The bullets hit the boundary wall and some other spots of the house.
A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act and police have initiated the investigation. The accused were spotted in the CCTV footage but their faces were covered. Police is trying to identify the accused, he added.
Sukhveer said that gangster Sukha Duneke had made several threat calls to him in the past three months demanding ₹ 15 lakh as ransom and threatened to kill him if he failed. “Now, they have attacked my house,” he added.
Sukhveer’s family members also work as commission agents (arhtiya).
In May, police had registered a case of extortion against Duneke and Janta Jaipal group on the complaint of Sukhveer.
The victim further claimed that on April 16, he had received the first threat call from Duneke asking for ransom.
“Later, two more calls were made on Aril 21 and May 18 from foreign numbers on WhatsApp. They even accused me of giving away information to police about them. Now after filing a complaint with police against them, they have attacked me,” he added.
-
Husband, 2 others arrested for murder of woman blogger in Agra
The Agra police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the murdered food and fashion blogger woman who was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment to death in Agra on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Tajganj police station of Agra against the husband, two women and four to six others yet to be identified.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border
Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF conducted a massive search operation along the International Border to detect cross-border tunnels to pre-empt any possible terror strike during the Amarnath Yatra,” said officials. The annual pilgrimage begins June 30.
-
Yogi: 2.5 crore to get Gharauni certificates by October 2023
Nearly 2.5 crore people residing in villages of Uttar Pradesh will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, including government officials as well as beneficiaries of the Gharauni scheme, at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Yogi said that 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme. According to the population of the Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.
-
Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade
The arrival of tourists in Kashmir has broken a decade-old record as more than 12 lakh tourists have visited different places in the Valley this year. Officials in the tourism department and tour operators termed this as an exponential hike in tourist influx this year and goods omen for tourism sector of Kashmir.
-
Northern Command chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh
The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi during his five-day visit to the strategic Ladakh region, reviewed operations preparedness of the Indian Army on the eastern and western sectors and asked the soldiers to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, said officials. General Dwivedi visited the region from June 20 to 24.
