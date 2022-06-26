Unknown men open fire outside panchayat secretary’s house in Moga village

Panic gripped Moga’s Dala village on Saturday after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire outside the house of panchayat secretary Sukhveer Singh, suspected to be the handiwork of gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke.

Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the incident took place in the morning when unidentified men fired at least three-four rounds outside Sukhveer’s house. The bullets hit the boundary wall and some other spots of the house.

A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act and police have initiated the investigation. The accused were spotted in the CCTV footage but their faces were covered. Police is trying to identify the accused, he added.

Sukhveer said that gangster Sukha Duneke had made several threat calls to him in the past three months demanding ₹ 15 lakh as ransom and threatened to kill him if he failed. “Now, they have attacked my house,” he added.

Sukhveer’s family members also work as commission agents (arhtiya).

In May, police had registered a case of extortion against Duneke and Janta Jaipal group on the complaint of Sukhveer.

The victim further claimed that on April 16, he had received the first threat call from Duneke asking for ransom.

“Later, two more calls were made on Aril 21 and May 18 from foreign numbers on WhatsApp. They even accused me of giving away information to police about them. Now after filing a complaint with police against them, they have attacked me,” he added.