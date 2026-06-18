Unpaid dues leave Ludhiana streets in darkness

The Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana and the PSPCL are at an impasse over transitioning streetlights to prepaid smart meters. Sources in the MC said that the MC wants the PSPCL to settle the dues in place of the payments they owe to the MC. (HT File)

PSPCL insists on the prepaid conversion to clear mounting dues, but the MC’s failure to pay pending dues has stalled the process, leaving multiple areas in the city plunged into darkness.

There are around 1.25 lakh LED streetlights across the city, and there are 1,800 metres for these lights.

In 2023, the MC exempted all departments providing essential services, but as of April 2026, this exemption applies only to hospitals. Consequently, following a request from the PSPCL, the MC initiated a gradual transition to prepaid meters by selecting an initial batch of 350 meters for conversion.

To determine the amount for prepaid recharge, the PSPCL asked the MC to find out the bills for meter connections for June from last year and pay the same amount to the Powercom. The MC found out the amount and got ₹35 lakh sanctioned for prepayment. But it found that there were dues worth crores of rupees for the selected 350 metres.

The PSPCL disconnected the power supply to several streetlights due to the MC’s unpaid dues, leaving those areas in the dark.

Sources in the MC said that the MC wants the PSPCL to settle the dues in place of the payments they owe to the MC.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Sham Lal Gupta said, “The MC and PSPCL are engaging at the highest level to solve the issue of dues. We are hoping that a settlement will be achieved soon.”

The Municipal Corporation plans to transition all 1,800 meters to a prepaid system in a phased manner. This conversion will begin as soon as the pending dues are resolved.