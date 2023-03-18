Unseasonal rains: IMD asks Punjab, Haryana farmers to postpone harvesting

As unseasonal rains and hail are expected in the next few days due to western disturbances, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops. in the last 24 hours, places including Ludhiana witnessed 13.8 mm rainfall, 25.6 mm in Patiala, 6.6 mm in Pathankot, 5.8 mm in Bathinda. (HT Phoro I)

In case of matured crops, the IMD has advised farmers to harvest crops like mustard and chickpea in some states at the earliest and store them at safe places. Farmers have also been asked to withhold irrigation to wheat crop to avoid lodging. In this likely scenario, the IMD advised farmers to “postpone harvesting of crops in Punjab, Haryana and West Madhya Pradesh; if already harvested, store at safe places to avoid losses.” Farmers have also been asked to withhold irrigation to wheat crop to avoid lodging.

Rajasthan farmers have been advised to carry out harvesting of matured mustard and chickpea at the earliest store them in safe place. Similarly, east Madhya Pradesh farmers have been asked to harvest mustard, chickpea and wheat immediately and store them in a safe place.In Maharashtra, farmers have been asked to harvest wheat, pulses and grapes immediately. “Postpone harvesting of crops in Marathwada. Use the skirting bags or aluminium-coated paper for grape bunches to protect from rains. Use hail nets to protect orchards,” the IMD added. Rajbir Yadav, wheat breeder at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), said the current unseasonal rains, hailstorms and gusty wind are not good for the standing wheat crop and could impact its yields. Wheat is a main rabi (winter) crop and harvesting has already started in some parts of the country. The government has projected a record wheat output at 112.2 million tonne for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, places including Ludhiana witnessed 13.8 mm rainfall, 25.6 mm in Patiala, 6.6 mm in Pathankot, 5.8 mm in Bathinda, 11 mm in SBS Nagar, according to a report of the MeT department.

With rains lashing many places in Punjab, wheat growers were worried about their crop and said showers at this stage would hit the yield. In Hoshiarpur, high-velocity winds and rain damaged standing wheat crops in some parts of the district.