Untreated sewage still entering N-Choe in Chandigarh, Mohali

Untreated sewage is still being discharged into the N-Choe at various points in Chandigarh and Mohali. These are preliminary findings of a joint committee formed following the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s directions in June this year.

N-Choe is a seasonal stream that originates in the north of Chandigarh and runs across the city before meeting the Jagatpura drain at Manauli village in Mohali. The water finally drains into the Ghaggar river.

Tasked with submitting a report on contamination of these water bodies within two months, the committee inspecting both N-Choe and Jagatpura drain on Thursday. The committee comprises officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee.

Lavneet Kumar, executive engineer, PPCB, Mohali, who is a part of the committee, said: “We have found that at several points, in both Mohali and Chandigarh, untreated sewage is being discharged into the natural water bodies. Even farmers use the same water for agricultural purposes downstream along the Ghaggar.”

Untreated sewage refers to wastewater that contains harmful waterborne pathogens and bacteria and which has not yet gone through a sewage treatment plant. It poses a high risk to human and animal health.

“We will be directing the officials concerned of both Greater Mohali Area Development Authority and Chandigarh municipal corporation to plug these points in order to comply with the NGT directions,” he said. The NGT will be taking up the case on the next date of hearing on September 22.

It was on May 6 this year when lawyer and activist Sunaina filed a petition before the NGT, stating that contaminated water from Chandigarh enters drains in Mohali and eventually the Ghaggar river, and is used by nearby farmers for cultivation, thus polluting the entire food chain and jeopardising the health of people and aquatic life.

The plea wanted the Chandigarh administration and Punjab to install necessary sewage treatment plants, following which, the NGT bench presided over by its chairperson and former Supreme Court judge AK Goel directed Chandigarh to ensure that sewage from the city flowing into the Ghaggar is treated and sought a report within two months.

It also directed the Punjab chief secretary and UT adviser, in coordination with other officials concerned, to take appropriate remedial measures and ensure zero discharge of untreated water.

In 2019, too, directions were issued to ensure the release of 100% treated water into rivers and drains by March 31, 2020. However, the NGT observed that there is hardly any significant improvement. “It is a breach of public trust under the Public Trust Doctrine. We are left with a feeling that there is no commitment to the rule of law and no concern for the environment and health of the citizens on the part of the authorities concerned,” it had said.