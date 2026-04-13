UP man booked for rape on pretext of marriage in Ludhiana

The Haibowal police have booked an man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. According to the woman, the accused was already married but concealed this fact to keep on establishing physical relations with her. When alleged that he threatened her when she confronted him over the issue. The accused was already married but concealed this fact to keep on establishing physical relations with her, says complainant. (HT File)

The complainant claimed that she came in contact with the accused about one year ago and he claimed that he was unmarried. “He promised to marry me and established physical relations with me,” she mentioned in her complaint.

According to the complainant, she discovered in December that the accused was already married.

Assistant sub-inspector Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said the woman approached the police on December 30. “Based on an inquiry, a case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. The accused is yet to be arrested,” he added.