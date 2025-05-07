UP man in Panchkula police net for labourer’s murder

A day after a 40-year-old labourer was found murdered near Gorakhnath Temple in Pinjore on Sunday, police cracked the case with the arrest of an Uttar Pradesh man. The accused has been identified as Nandu, currently a tenant in Pritam Colony, Madhawala in Pinjore. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Nandu, currently a tenant in Pritam Colony, Madhawala in Pinjore. The victim was identified as Sunil Kumar of Khokhra village. The complaint was registered on the statement of the victim’s wife, Nanhi Devi. The couple hails from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased’s mobile phone, a blood-stained garment of the accused and the knife used in the crime were recovered from the accused. As per the police, Nandu was living separately from his wife, and Sunil often taunted him about this.

Both of them first drank alcohol, and under the influence of alcohol, Nandu stabbed Sunil to death. The accused also attacked the victim with a stone, the police added. The accused was produced in court and sent to Ambala Central Jail.