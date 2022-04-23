UP man shoots self after killing fiancée in Samrala

A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. The reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet.

The police sent the bodies to the civil hospital for the post-mortem.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with her parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. She got engaged to Ajit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradesh six months ago. He was a driver.

Om Singh said the marriage was due in July. He said at 12.30 om on Friday Ajit came to their house.

“We were surprised to see him as we had no intimation of his arrival. He straightaway went to Manisha and shot her from a point-blank range. She died on the spot,” he said.

“We raised an alarm following which the locals gathered there. They gave him a chase and when he assumed that he was cornered, he shot himself with the same pistol,” he added.

Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO, Samrala police station, said they were trying to ascertain the reason behind the crime. It is suspected that something happened between him and his fiancee. Even the parents of the girl are unaware of the reason.