UP receives investment proposals worth 9K cr from Chandigarh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday organised a roadshow in Chandigarh for the forthcoming UP Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12. As a part of this, investment proposals worth ₹ 9,000 crore were received by the team which held the roadshow.

To represent the Yogi Adityanath government, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister of state for agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh and minister of state independent charge, home guard Dharamveer Prajapati were present. This was the last of eight roadshows organised by the UP government across the country.

The team held Business to Government (B2G) meetings in Sector 17 on Friday, as a result of which investors made numerous investment proposals. Almost 26 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in various sectors were signed during the roadshow.

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said UP is the largest consumer state in India. “There is availability of a large number of young and skilled labor force in our state . Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has emerged as the new Uttar Pradesh of new India,” he added.

Talking about the improved connectivity in the state, Aulakh said that connectivity has improved due to the development of expressways and airports. Minister Dharamveer Prajapati spoke about the improved law and order situation in the state.

The investors were also assured full cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government to the industrialists and told that their investment would be safe and protected.

Company-wise the highest investment proposals received during the roadshow include proposals worth ₹1,100 crore by Unique Energies Private Limited. ₹1,000 crore each by Spray Engineering Devices Private Limited and Amartex Industries and a proposal worth ₹ 700 crore by Madhav KRG Private Limited was received by the visiting team.

The investors summit is an initiative by the CM to make UP a 1 trillion USD economy in the next five years. Around 10,000 delegates are expected to participate and a global trade show with business-to-business engagements will also be organised during the summit.