Upcoming commercial complex at sabzi mandi, Shimla to be built in two phases: Himachal CM

The upcoming commercial and economic hub under the Sabzi Mandi Central Business District (CBD) Project in Shimla would be developed in two phases, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a press conference in Himachal on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

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CM, while presiding over a meeting of the urban development department, said that the state government is developing world-class commercial and economic hubs under the Sabzi Mandi Central Business District (CBD) Project in Shimla and the proposed City Centre Project at Hamirpur.

He said these projects would help to decongest urban cores, strengthen institutional infrastructure and generate sustainable revenue through modern commercial spaces, smart parking facilities and green-blue public zones. The CM directed the department to expedite execution of both projects.

He said that ₹330 crore would be spent on the sabzi mandi CBD project, Shimla, which would be developed in two phases.

He directed the Shimla municipal corporation to ensure the vacation of 53 residences, six sheds, the SJPNL office by May 11, the office of the councillor and the food security office by May 15 and five shops by May 21, so that the PWD could undertake demolition of these structures and clear the site by July 11. The CM directed the authorities to complete the tendering process by August this year.

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{{^usCountry}} While reviewing the progress of the proposed ₹140 crore City Centre Project at Hamirpur, the CM said that construction would be done after dismantling the old bus stand at Hamirpur, as the new bus stand would be completed shortly. He said that ₹80 crore has already been approved, while the remaining amount would be arranged through the PPP mode, adding that the detailed project report (DPR) for the project has been prepared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While reviewing the progress of the proposed ₹140 crore City Centre Project at Hamirpur, the CM said that construction would be done after dismantling the old bus stand at Hamirpur, as the new bus stand would be completed shortly. He said that ₹80 crore has already been approved, while the remaining amount would be arranged through the PPP mode, adding that the detailed project report (DPR) for the project has been prepared. {{/usCountry}}

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