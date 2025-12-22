Uproar after ‘nagar kirtan’ disrupted in New Zealand

AMRITSAR/Sangrur: A ‘nagar kirtan’ (religious procession) marking the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, sons of tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, was disrupted by protesters in the Manurewa suburb of South Auckland (New Zealand) on Friday, sparking tension within the local Sikh community and drawing sharp reactions from chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the Akal Takht jathedar and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). A ‘nagar kirtan’ (religious procession) marking the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, sons of tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, was disrupted by protesters in the Manurewa suburb of South Auckland (New Zealand) on Friday, sparking tension within the local Sikh community and drawing sharp reactions from chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the Akal Takht jathedar and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The protesters, linked to Pentecostal leader Brian Tamaki and his Destiny Church, raised slogans and carried banners reading “This is New Zealand, not India”.

According to reports, while the protestors’ actions caused an initial standoff, there was no direct physical confrontation between the two sides. Police officers were quickly deployed to separate the opposing groups and de-escalate the situation. Footage of the event showed the protestors raising religious slogans as the Sikh procession participants, who did not respond aggressively, continued on with their event.

Condemning the incident, acting jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj described it as a deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony and challenge the Sikh community’s religious practices. He urged the New Zealand government to take strict action against those responsible for inciting hate and spreading division within the society.

“This attack on the peaceful religious tradition of the Sikh community is a direct threat to social harmony,” said Giani Gargaj.

The jathedar also asked New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, foreign minister Winston Peters and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar to give special attention to the matter and ensure that mischievous elements are not allowed to harm the spirit of cooperation and harmony between the two countries and the communities.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami also condemned the protesters’ actions, emphasising that Sikhism is based on values of peace, service and respect for all faiths. “The foundation of Sikhism rests on the principles of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (the welfare of all), brotherhood and service to humanity,” Dhami stated. “Opposing such religious events is a direct attack on the universal message of the Sikh Gurus,” he added.

The SGPC president appealed to the governments of New Zealand and India to take serious note of the matter and ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community to observe their religious events in accordance with their religious rights. He emphasised that religious freedom and mutual respect are the true hallmarks of any multicultural society.

Following the disruption, the management committees of 25 gurdwaras across New Zealand have engaged with local authorities and law enforcement to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future. Giani Gargaj also called for dialogue with the New Zealand government and the Māori community to safeguard the religious freedom of Sikhs in the country.

Summon NZ ambassador: Mann to Centre

Expressing concern over the incident, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged the Union government to summon New Zealand’s ambassador to address the situation. Mann, who was in Dhuri on Sunday, emphasised that the Indian diaspora, particularly the Sikh community, has long been known for its peaceful nature and significant contributions to the societies they inhabit.

“We must ensure that all individuals have the right to practice and share their faith freely,” said Mann, adding: “New Zealand is traditionally seen as a peaceful, developed nation, and it is unprecedented to hear of such disruptions there. The Indian government must take diplomatic action to ensure this does not happen again.”

Reacting to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the disruption, calling it an attack on religious freedom.

“Strongly condemn the disruption of the peaceful ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession in South Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday by local protesters. Nagar Kirtan is a sacred Sikh tradition—a joyous religious parade involving the singing of hymns from Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, promoting devotion, unity, and sharing of blessings with all humanity,” Sukhbir wrote on X.

Delhi-based BJP leader RP Singh has also written to foreign minister S Jaishankar, urging the government to address the disruption of the Sikh nagar kirtan procession in New Zealand through diplomatic channels. He said the nagar kirtan is a non-political, religious event centered on peace and community service and that the Sikh community in New Zealand has long been known for its positive contributions to society and its respect for the country’s laws and values.

While no physical violence occurred, Singh noted that the protest’s nature and timing raised concerns about the dignity, religious freedom, and security of the Sikh community. He called on the ministry of External Affairs to seek assurances from the New Zealand government about the protection of religious freedom and the safety of the Indian diaspora.