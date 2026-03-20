Uproar in Himachal assembly over drug menace

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lashed out at the predecessor Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state accusing them for not taking timely action on the drug menace. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Drug menace in the state has not emerged solely over the last three years since the Congress came into power, the CM said during the Himachal assembly session, and added that it was during the tenure of previous BJP government that the drug menace spread to villages.

“When we came to power – Chitta was not just confined to the district bordering other states but had penetrated into every the remotest village of the state. Aap doshi hai (you are guilty)...Drugs reached every village, every district. Looking at the gravity we enacted the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act,” said CM Sukhu, accusing the BJP of politicising and sensationalizing the issue.

Angered, the BJP legislators, led by leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, stood up on their seats and left the House.

During the zero hour, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had accused the state government of “holding events” to fight against drugs instead of taking action on the ground.

Raising concern over the arrest of four police personnel from the Special Task Force, Central Range, for their alleged involvement in a LSD smuggling network, Jai Ram said, “The very force that should be curbing drugs are getting involved in drug menace,” he said.

Replying, the CM said that the arrests were also made by the police itself. Sukhu informed that a total of 11 police personnel and nine other government employees have been dismissed from service, adding that properties of drug traffickers had also been demolished.

“Congress government has worked to break the backbone of drug traffickers and is providing no protection to them,” said Sukhu, while adding “Instead of helping eliminate the issue, the BJP is trying to gain political mileage from it.”

Earlier, raising the issue of the arrest of four STF personnel, Jai Ram said that instead of misusing the police force to serve its own political interests, the state government should take concrete action against the drug mafia.

“Police is busy stalking politicians. Employ them on law and order.” he said.

“We have to work together to fight this menace that is killing youth but you keep them away from the events held to create awareness. We should also be invited and we all should work to fight drugs,” he said.

Replying, CM Sukhu, during his response to the motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, said, “It is not any MLA, minister, or political leader who is under surveillance; rather, the drug traffickers are.”

Accusing BJP of “squandering Himachal’s assets”, Sukhu said, “We will not allow these assets to be plundered; the government intends to take over the Sunni-Luhri and Dhaulasidh projects”.

Taking a dig at the BJP, for leaving the house midway during his reply, Sukhu said, “Opposition lacked the courage to listen to the response. Instead of answering why the BJP is anti-Himachal, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly.”

The CM stated that during the natural calamity, the BJP did not stand with the state government or the public.

Accusing the chief minister of lying, the BJP MLAs again staged a walkout. Speaking to the media outside, Jai Ram said that the CM constantly speaks lies. “We remained silent for a considerable period and caused no disruption; however, the CM began asserting that we had done nothing during the disaster. That is when we began to ask: Is it not the government’s responsibility to carry out work during a disaster?”

CM Sukhu further said that Himachal is not grappling with a financial crisis rather the state is advancing towards self-reliance through economic reforms.

The Motion of Thanks was subsequently adopted by voice vote in the House in the absence of the opposition.

HP to levy orphan and widow cess on petrol and diesel

An orphan and widow cess is set to be levied on petrol and diesel in Himachal. CM Sukhu introduced the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the assembly.

The state government decided to impose this cess with the specific objective of providing assistance to orphaned children and widows.

According to the proposal, the cess will be imposed on the first sale of petrol and diesel within the state. The government will determine the specific rate, though it is capped at a maximum of ₹5 per litre.

First sale implies that the cess would be charged from the dealer when the fuel is first sold by an oil marketing company to a dealer, rather than every time it changes hands.