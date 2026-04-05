Uproar in J&K assembly over Ganderbal encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Saturday witnessed stormy scenes with National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress MLAs demanding a judicial probe into the Ganderbal encounter. Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone demanding justice for the alleged fake encounter victim in Ganderbal, during the budget session of the assembly in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

The army has claimed that the man killed in the encounter was a terrorist. However, his family alleged that the man, Rashid Ahmad Mughal, 28, had no terror links and termed the encounter fake. Meanwhile, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

As soon as the House assembled on the last day of the Budget session, NC legislators protested vociferously over the alleged encounter. NC MLA Mubarak Gul said, “It shouldn’t happen. We know that the LG has ordered a probe but the home minister should send out a strong message that no innocent person will be killed in this sensitive state. There must be a distinction between militants and civilians.”

Amid the din, Speaker AR Rather said that a time-bound magisterial inquiry had already been ordered by the lieutenant governor.

Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone was seen waving a a placard seeking justice for the family.

NC MLA justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi said, “Body of the deceased has not been handed over to the family for burial.”

Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said, “A magisterial inquiry is not sufficient to unravel the truth. Therefore, a judicial inquiry should be ordered and speedy justice be ensured. Inquiries at the administrative level tend to balance competing interests, which can affect accountability. What is required in such grave matters is a judicial inquiry,” he added.

NC MLA Mir Saifullah said that those guilty in the killing of an innocent man must get an exemplary punishment.

At this stage, BJP legislature RS Pathania stood up and said that the home department being domain of the LG cannot be discussed in the House. “My eight starred questions were disallowed on the grounds that they were in the domain of LG or the Government of India. How discussion is taking place on this matter which is not in the jurisdiction of the House?” he asked.