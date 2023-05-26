Settling the controversy over two namesakes claiming to have cleared the 2022 civil services main examination, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday said Bihar resident Tushar Kumar (Roll Number 1521306) is the genuine candidate, who has been recommended by the UPSC at 44th rank. UPSC considers action against 2 candidates for claiming selection

The UPSC said it was contemplating criminal and disciplinary action against two candidates — Tushar s/o Brijmohan from Rewari and Aysha Makrani d/o Shri Salimmuddin Makrani of Madhya Pradesh — for falsely claiming that they were selected in the prestigious civil services examination-2022, the result of which was declared by the UPSC on May 23.

The UPSC has shared the details of four candidates, both fake and genuine. The UPSC said Tushar Kumar s/o Ashwini Kumar Singh of Bihar, bearing roll number 1521306, is a genuine candidate who secured all-India rank (AIR) 44 in the UPSC results and Ayesha Fatima, daughter of Naziruddin, is the one who has secured AIR 184. Her roll number is 7811744.

“Tushar of Rewari and Aysha Makrani of Madhya Pradesh were falsely claiming that they had cracked the exam. The claims of both the persons are false. They forged the documents in their favour to buttress their claims,” the notice read.

“Rewari’s Tushar was allotted 2208860 as his roll number. He had appeared in the preliminary examination and secured minus 22.89 marks in general studies paper and 44.73 marks in the civil services aptitude test (CSAT). One has to score at least 66 marks in the CSAT to qualify the examination. He failed in the preliminary stage and did not qualify for the main examinations. Even Aysha Makrani could not pass the preliminary exam,” the notice added.

The UPSC further stated that the commission is robust and fool proof and such errors are not possible.

“Both Aysha Makrani and Tushar have acted in contravention of the provisions of the rules of the civil services examination notified by the Government of India (Department of Personnel and Training). Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the examination rules, the UPSC is contemplating both criminal as well as disciplinary penal action against both the candidates for their fraudulent acts,” the notice issued by the UPSC added.

However, Bihar’s Tushar Kumar, who is working as an election commission official in Bihar, expressed happiness after the UPSC’s notice.

Rewari man goes missing

Meanwhile, the Haryana resident is missing since Thursday morning and his family is searching for him.

Rewari resident Tushar’s sister-in-law, Jyoti Saini, said he had left the house on Thursday to visit the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) office in Delhi, but now his mobile phone is switched off and they are searching for him.

“Our family was very happy after Tushar claimed that he made the cut in the UPSC but now we are saddened after getting the news that a Bihar native was the original candidate. We don’t know how this controversy erupted. He was crying when I spoke to him last evening and he told me to take care of everything,” she added.

