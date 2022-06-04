UPSC prelims 2022: 6,866 candidates to take exam at 21 centres in Ludhiana
A Total of 6,866 candidates will take the Civil Services preliminary examinations at 21 centres in Ludhiana on Sunday.
The exam will be held in two shifts -- from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and all candidates will have to appear for both shifts.
Four centres have been marked at SCD Government College, Civil Lines, and two each at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Civil Lines; Khalsa College for Women, SRS Government Polytechnic College and Government College for Girls, Rakh Bagh.
At GCG, Rakh Bagh, one of the centres is for candidates with visual impairment; locomotor disability or cerebral palsy
Also, SDP College for Women, Daresi Road; Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, Kidwai Nagar; Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj; Arya College (boys), Civil Lines; Police DAV Public School, Civil Lines; Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (MBA Block), Gill Park, Gill Road; Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road; DCM Presidency School, Urban State, Jamalpur and RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar have a single examination centre each.
Aditya Dachalwal, joint municipal corporation commissioner, said that the local administration is fully prepared to conduct the UPSC exams. “All necessary arrangements have been made at all 21 centres and guards, inspecting teams and supervisors will be deployed to ensure that there is no disturbance. Students won’t be physically frisked, but no electronic device will work inside the centres as jammers have been installed at all of them, Dachalwal said.
Officials have also sought deployment of extra police force at all the exam centres amid the ongoing anniversary week of Operation Bluestar. A senior administrative officer said that the Ludhiana police have assured them full cooperation and security.
As per UPSC guidelines, candidates must reach the centre at least 40 minutes prior to the exam timing. Moreover, it is compulsory to wear face masks and candidates have been asked not to carry any electronic items including mobile phones and smart watches. Simple watches will be allowed inside the centres.
Candidates must carry print outs of their admit cards along with original and valid photo identity cards like aadhar card, passport and voter-id card. A black pen must be used to fill the OMR and attendance sheet.
A senior official said that not all registered students take the exam and moreover, many students back out from the second exam in the afternoon shift if they are not happy with their performance in the first one.
