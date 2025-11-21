Upset over love marriage: Groom’s teen sister abducted by bride’s relatives rescued, say cops

What began as a love marriage soon spiralled into high drama in Samrala, where a 16-year-old sister of the groom was abducted by relatives of the bride in an act of revenge. They were fumed after the woman solemnised marriage against the wishes of the family. The relatives were fumed after the woman solemnised marriage against the wishes of the family. (iStock)

Police said the accused—identified as Kapil Mukhiya and his son Arvind Kumar, originally from Samastipur, Bihar, and currently residing in Herian village—abducted the teenager as an act of revenge after a love marriage within the families. Both have now been arrested, and the girl has been safely recovered.

The FIR was filed on the statement of Badal, a resident of the same village. He told police that his brother, Amit Kumar, had recently solemnised a love marriage with a young woman against her family’s wishes. The union sparked hostility between the families, prompting the village panchayat to intervene. Sarpanch Karamjit Singh mediated a settlement, and both sides agreed to maintain peace.

But according to the complainant, as the accused left the panchayat meeting, Kapil Mukhiya openly threatened that the matter was far from over.

The threat turned real on November 16 when Kapil and his son allegedly stormed into the complainant’s home and abducted the teenage sister of Amit Kumar. Badal immediately raised an alarm and informed the police.

Sub-Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO of Samrala Police Station, said officers lodged an FIR without delay under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 96 (procuration of a child) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Multiple police teams were formed, and the accused were tracked down at a secret location. The girl, police confirmed, has been safely reunited with her family.

Authorities said both accused work as labourers at a local brick kiln.