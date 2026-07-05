Urban Pulse | When Chandigarh looks further up

The proposed amendments to Chandigarh’s Master Plan 2031 have predictably drawn attention to numbers: higher floor area ratios (FAR), taller buildings and increased ground coverage. These technical revisions have sparked a familiar debate. Should Chandigarh build upwards or preserve the low rise character that has defined it for over seven decades? But perhaps we are asking the wrong question. The Master Plan is not merely proposing changes to development regulations. It has reopened an old question about what Chandigarh values most. Is its identity rooted in the physical form of the city, or in the planning principles that shaped it? As land grows scarce and urban pressures mount, the city finds itself at a defining moment. Can it embrace vertical growth without losing the qualities that made it exceptional? The notion that taller buildings diminish quality of life is a misconception in urban planning.

Beyond height: The real shift

It is tempting to view taller buildings as the defining story of the proposed amendments. In reality, height is only the visible outcome of a deeper transformation. Chandigarh was conceived in an era when land seemed abundant and expansion appeared limitless. A horizontal city made perfect sense. Today, population has grown, land is finite, housing demand has intensified and the Tricity functions as a far more interconnected urban region than its planners anticipated. In this context, building upwards is less an architectural preference than an urban response. For many residents, the concern is not height itself but what it could gradually alter. Chandigarh’s broad vistas, generous green spaces and human scale are central to the city’s identity. The fear is that once these qualities disappear, they cannot easily be reclaimed. These concerns deserve serious attention. Equally, so does the reality that cities cannot remain untouched by changing demographics, economics and housing needs. The debate is not between preservation and progress, but about reconciling the two.

Height is not the same as urban quality

One of the biggest misconceptions in urban planning is that taller buildings automatically diminish quality of life. The opposite assumption, that vertical growth alone is a sign of progress, is equally simplistic. Height alone neither makes nor breaks a city. What matters is how thoughtfully growth is planned. Density, when carefully managed, can support efficient public transport, vibrant neighbourhoods, shorter commutes and more sustainable infrastructure. Equally, low rise development can become inefficient, car dependent and environmentally costly if poorly planned. The real measure of success is not the height of a building but the quality of the spaces between buildings. Will streets remain shaded and walkable? Will public spaces continue to encourage social interaction? Can infrastructure, mobility and green cover evolve alongside increased development? These are the questions that deserve as much attention as discussions around FAR and building heights. Urban design has always been about relationships between buildings, people, movement and nature, not simply floors.

Preserving an idea, not just a skyline

There is understandable anxiety that Chandigarh may lose its identity if it begins to look upwards. Yet cities are neither museums frozen in time nor blank canvases that can be endlessly reinvented. They carry inherited identities while responding to new realities. The challenge before Chandigarh is not simply whether change should occur, but how much change it can absorb without weakening the qualities that make it distinctive. Perhaps Le Corbusier’s greatest legacy was not merely the geometry of sectors or the height of buildings, but the belief that thoughtful planning could improve everyday life. Whether Chandigarh eventually grows taller is the easier question. The more difficult one is whether it can grow wiser. Can it accommodate a changing population without surrendering its relationship with open space, landscape and the human scale? The Master Plan may shape Chandigarh’s skyline, but the choices made over the coming years will determine whether it strengthens the idea of Chandigarh generations have admired.

aashna.gakhar@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect and interior designer)