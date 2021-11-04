Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / US lawmaker seeks justice for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots
US lawmaker seeks justice for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Boyle said today there are more than half-a-million Sikhs in the United States, who began coming here 130 years ago
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:19 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

“Madam speaker, I rise to recognise the November 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India, also known as the Sikh massacre,” Congressman from Pennsylvania, Brendan Boyle said on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Boyle said today there are more than half-a-million Sikhs in the United States, who began coming here 130 years ago.

“The massacre against the Sikhs began in the capital territory of Delhi and a number of other Indian cities on November 1, 1984, following the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” he said.

“The first Sikh life was taken early that morning. The violence that lasted three days resulted in thousands upon thousands of casualties in the Sikh community. In the aftermath of the massacre, it was reported that nearly 20,000 were forced to flee, leading to countless displaced people,” Boyle said.

“Madam speaker, remembering the Sikh massacre is a pivotal and historic step in the fight for justice and accountability for the families of all those victims,” said the Congressman.

