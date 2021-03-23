US Sikhs to donate 8 crore for 1MW solar system at Golden Temple, adjacent gurdwaras

Some US-based Sikh orgainsations have agreed to donate ₹8 crore for installing a 1 megawatt solar power system in the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the historic gurdwaras situated in its surroundings as part of a project proposed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

A delegation of Sikh devotees comprising Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa, chairperson, United Sikh Mission, California, and Sikh Lens Foundation president Vicky Singh held a meeting with SGPC president Jagir Kaur regarding the project which will help reduce electricity expenses at the shrines.

Jagir Kaur said, “Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa had offered to fund the project. We accepted after exploring all the technical aspects it was decided that the solar power system will be installed on the roofs of the buildings.

She added, “In today’s meeting it was discussed that the project will be completed in 3-4 months. The task has been assigned to the United Sikh Mission and the Sikh Lens Foundation, both based in California. The plant would produce 14 lakh units a year and it will reduce the SGPC’s electricity expenses at Sri Darbar Sahib by about 50% i.e. about ₹1 crore.”

Such systems will also be installed at Takhts (Sikh temporal seats) and other gurdwaras managed by the SGPC, she said.

Dhindsa said, “We are thankful to Guru Ramdas for blessing us with the sewa (service) at Sri Darbar Sahib. We have completed the study to install the solar power plant. We have received proposals from seven top solar companies based in India. We request the Sikh sangat settled abroad to contribute to serve the gurdwaras.”