Use chatbots, voice bots to seek feedback, address grievances: Sukhu to officials

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed officials to use “innovative techniques” such as WhatsApp Chatbots and Voice Bots for taking automated feedback from citizens and also redress their grievances.

The chief minister, who was visiting the office of the Chief Minister’s Helpline directed IT officers to improve the helpline.

Ensure time-bound shifting of major offices to Tutikandi: Sukhu

Sukhu also directed officials to ensure time-bound shifting of major offices, currently functioning from private buildings, to the vacant multi-storeyed parking complex near Tutikandi.

Sukhu, who visited the complex that also houses office spaces, said all dead walls must be replaced with spacious windows to ensure proper ventilation.

Charging stations for Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses will be established on the top floor of the parking lot and directed the authorities concerned to ensure that no private buses were allowed to park there, a statement released here said.

The state government on Friday notified some of the cow sanctuaries and ‘gausadans’ as infirmaries and a notification in this regard has also been issued under sub-section (i) of section 35 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 (59 of 1960), a spokesperson said.