Chandigarh admn cancels 6.25-lakh tender for decorating IAF Centre

A day after media reports that the UT administration was planning to spend ₹6.25 lakh on decorating of the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre (IAF) in Sector 18 for its May 8 inauguration, the administration cancelled the tender on Monday.

The centre will be maintained by the Chandigarh administration, while the weapons and other equipment have been set up by the air force. (HT Photo)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Chandigarh to inaugurate the country’s first IAF Heritage Centre, which has come up at the Government Press building in Sector 18.

A notice on the UT administration’s website said the tender had been cancelled due to administrative reasons.

As per the tender document release initially, ₹3.5 lakh were earmarked for setting up marigold strings and another ₹1.95 lakh for green leaf strings.

UT was also planning to spend around ₹50,000 on wall bouquets. Apart from this, six-inch pots with gerbera flowers, costing around ₹30,000, and 10 large hand bouquets, costing around ₹12,000, were also to be purchased.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the guest of honour at the May 8 inauguration that will be hosted by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhari along with the UT administration.

The heritage centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have also been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum.

The centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment have been set up by the air force.