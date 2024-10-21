Menu Explore
UT administration launches eight-day campaign to end begging in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 21, 2024 10:09 PM IST

UT administration on Monday launched an eight-day awareness campaign, inaugurated by UT adviser Rajiv Verma at UT secretariat. The campaign focuses on eliminating beggary in the city and promoting a more compassionate way of supporting those in need.

UT adviser Rajiv Verma urged citizens not to buy articles from children on roads, traffic signals and roundabouts in order to curb problems of begging, child trafficking and child labour. (iStock)
Various departments are actively participating in this drive. Chandigarh police, in collaboration with anti human trafficking unit and the UT child protection unit, will conduct rescue operations. Excise department will increase vigilance in market areas to curb street begging and exploitation. The department of school education will raise awareness across schools to educate children on the social implications of beggary. Additionally, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will engage the public through flash mobs to spread awareness and discourage handing alms.

However, citizens are encouraged to contribute by donating winter essentials such as, new socks, gloves, shoes, mufflers, scarves, and school supplies at designated ‘Neki ki Deewar’ locations at Nari Niketan, Sector 26; old age homes, sectors 15 and 43; and Snehalaya, Sector 39, from October 21 to October 28.

Adviser Verma urged citizens not to buy articles from children on roads, traffic signals and roundabouts in order to curb problems of begging, child trafficking and child labour. He further said the donations made at the designated sites would bring happiness in the lives of needy women, children and senior citizens. He also urged citizens that such acts of benevolence may be captured on camera and selfie be posted on social media with hashtag ‘#beggarfreechandigarh’.

This campaign has been initiated by UT department of social welfare, women and child development. Present during the occasion were social welfare secretary Anuradha Chagti, health secretary Ajay Chagti, and education secretary Prerna Puri along with other officials of UT administration.

