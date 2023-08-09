Equip all STPs with monitoring systems: Chandigarh administration to MC

To keep a check on discharge of continuous effluents, UT administration on Tuesday asked the city municipal corporation (MC) to equip all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with the Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) and flow metres. During the meeting, it was discussed that of the total eight STPs in the city, five have already been brought in line with the latest norms for efficient wastewater management. (HT)

In compliance with the directives of National Green Tribunal (NGT), a comprehensive review meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of UT advisor Dharampal to evaluate the advancements made in the domains of Liquid Waste Management (LWM) and Solid Waste Management (SWM) within the city.

During the meeting, it was discussed that of the total eight STPs in the city, five have already been brought in line with the latest norms for efficient wastewater management. The remaining three STPs are currently undergoing upgrades to meet the new norms, with targeted completion by September 15.

Ensuring rigorous monitoring and efficient operation, UT adviser asked MC to install OCEMS and flow metres at both the inlet and outlet points. Furthermore, a directive was issued for the implementation of a performance-based Operation and Maintenance (O&M) mechanism across all STPs.

To enhance the distribution of treated wastewater, MCC has initiated the process to float tenders for establishing a Tertiary Treated (TT) water distribution network. The tender is scheduled to be concluded on August 24. The network is projected to be operational within 18 months of allotment.

MC also apprised administration that the city’s dry waste is being processed effectively but due to limitations in space they are facing challenges in processing the entire volume of wet waste generated. To address this, a tender has been initiated for the construction of a temporary plant that will accommodate facilities for processing up to wet waste of 250 Tons Per Day (TPD). An ambitious Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) facility is also in the works. It is projected to be operational by December 2025.

The proper disposal of sanitary and domestic hazardous waste is also being done.

Demonstrating its commitment to environmentally conscious practices, Chandigarh has also successfully completed the bio-remediation of the old dump site (20 acres), while ongoing efforts are underway for the bioremediation of the current landfill site (8.68 acres), projected for completion. NGT has suggested that the work be completed as soon as possible.