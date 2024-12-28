UT administrator Kataria approves adjusting 22 disabled staffers in engineering dept

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday approved the adjustment of 22 disabled employees from the UT electricity wing into other divisions of the engineering department against equivalent posts. The move comes in the wake of the UT administration’s decision to privatise the electricity department. (HT file photo)

The decision follows the implementation of the Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) policy, which ensures the rights of employees with disabilities under the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. These employees, with disabilities ranging from 40% to 100%, hold permanent posts across groups A, B, C, and D. Their reassignment will be subject to meeting the conditions outlined in the policy.

The move comes in the wake of the UT administration’s decision to privatise the electricity department.

The Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed the UT Powermen Union’s petition against privatisation on November 6, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court on December 2. The PwBD policy required final approval from the administrator under Section 20 (5) of the PwBD Act, 2016.

However, the transition has not been without opposition. Electricity employees have staged protests against the privatisation, raising concerns over the lack of fixed service conditions and employee stakes in the new structure.

Demonstrations continued on Friday, with rallies held across offices.

The UT Powermen Union also filed a petition with the Chandigarh Administrative Tribunal (CAT), challenging the administration’s decision to transfer employees to the private company. They requested that employees be adjusted within other departments of the administration based on their qualifications and experience.

The CAT has scheduled a hearing on the matter for December 31.