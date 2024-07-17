UT administrator’s advisory council’s meeting: Year on, most of the approved agendas yet to see light of day

It has almost been one year since the UT administrator’s advisory council meeting was held on August 18, 2023, but most of the approved agendas have not been implemented. It has almost been one year since the UT administrator’s advisory council meeting was held on August 18, 2023, but most of the approved agendas have not been implemented. (HT File)

In the meeting held last year, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit stated that the UT will permit business-to-consumer (B2C) activities within industrial areas and the draft policy will be prepared within a week, but even after one year nothing has been done. The issue includes new bylaws for villages, water bodies in parks, the establishment of water recharge wells, and the conversion of industrial plots to commercial use, but nothing has been done.

Constituted on February 9, 2007, the administrator’s advisory council has not been able to bring about the desired results over the years. This council, comprised of 60 members from all walks of life and headed by the UT administrator, was established to play a crucial role in advising the Chandigarh administration on the city’s developmental issues. A new council is constituted every two years. According to established norms, the council is required to meet three times a year. However, in the past 17 years, only 16 meetings have been held.

Under the council, there are 10 standing committees constituted for various sectors, education, urban development, environment, health, urban planning, law and order, sports, transport, and traffic management. Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was a member for 15 years, says that over the years, the administrator’s advisory council has not served its intended objectives, particularly after the format of the meeting was changed from seeking agendas from the members to the current dormant system of mere formality. He added that what is really needed for good governance in Chandigarh is an empowered municipal corporation with executive functions led by the mayor and two or three councillors.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), who has been a member since 2016, says that instead of a large council, there should be a smaller body that meets regularly to address the city’s issues. He stated that in the last meeting held on August 18, the council made several recommendations, but they have never been implemented.

Another member of the council said most of the recommendations and suggestions made by previous committees over the years have not been implemented. Even the suggestions of the sub-panels were not implemented by the authorities. In December 2022, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit reconstituted the administrator’s advisory council, with 39% of its members having strong affiliations with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Since its inception in 2007, 16 meetings held so far

Since its inception in 2007, the council has held just 16 meetings. According to the norms, the council is supposed to meet three times a year. However, not a single meeting was held during the council’s first term from February 2, 2007, to February 2, 2009. Sometimes meetings are held after several months.