Chandigarh: Coming up, T10 gully cricket tournament for teens

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in association with the Chandigarh Police will organise “Gully T10 Cricket Tournament” at U-14 and U-18 levels at various Chandigarh grounds from April 6. As many as 238 teams, comprising over 2,800 players, will compete in the tennis-ball tournament. Addressing a press conference on Monday, UTCA chief Sanjay Tandon said the tournament, under the city’s drug-free initiative, was aimed at providing direction to the youth and will be held annually. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit will inaugurate the tournament at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. It is supported by the Chandigarh municipal corporation, the UT sports, education and social welfare departments.

The organisers also aim to register the tournament in the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of World Records.

He added, “The tournament aims to provide children of slums and colonies with a platform. UTCA has asked the selectors to watch the games and identify talented cricketers.”

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur affirmed that the initiative will help curb incidents of petty crime in the city.

The final is scheduled at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on April 23.

A total of 10 grounds — Panjab University’s law ground, Punjab Engineering College’s ground, College of Architecture’s ground, DAV School, Sector 8, Police Lines, Sector 26, and government schools in Sectors 32, 40, 19, 35 and 26 — will host the tournament.

While the champions will be awarded a cash prize of ₹51,000, the runners-up will get ₹31,000. Both semi-finalists will also be awarded ₹11,000 each.