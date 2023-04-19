Chandigarh education department declares 63 EWS seats as disputed

The UT education department has declared 63 out of the total 885 seats allotted under admissions in economically weaker sections (EWS) category as ‘disputed’. The EWS admissions were conducted through a centralised draw of lots.

As per officials, the action comes as discrepancies were found in the applications of the candidates who had secured the said seats.

In some cases, it was found that the students who had secured EWS seats were not residents of Chandigarh. Additionally, cases of forged income certificates were also discovered. The income certificates are issued by the estate office.

Three cases of non-residents securing a seat have come forth in Tender Heart High School, Sector 33. As per officials, Bhavan Vidyalaya–which offered EWS admissions for the first time–has also received such entries.

A committee, comprising district education officer (DEO), deputy DEO, directors of the department and two private-school principals, has been constituted by the education department to take a call on these disputed seats. The committee will also decide on other cases where schools refuse to admit EWS students for any other reasons. If the school’s reasoning behind denying admission is found unsatisfactory by the committee, the schools will have to reverse their decision.

Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “If it is found that any student has provided forged or false data, we will initiate action against them. The department will not shy away from pursuing criminal proceedings. The department will pursue and implement Right to Education in its letter and spirit.”

The department had started a centralised admission process for EWS seats to ensure transparency regarding the vacant seat. Officials said the department will announce further plans to fill up the vacant seats in the coming days.

Out of 885 EWS seats offered in 69 private schools, 756 seats have been taken by the students. Out of these, 673 seats are in 57 non-minority schools and 83 seats are in 12 minority schools. 66 seats are vacant, including 56 seats in non-minority schools and 10 seats in minority schools.

As per officials, the department is also set to take action against eight minority schools and two non-minority schools for not giving any admissions to EWS students during the draw of lots held in March.