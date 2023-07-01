Chandigarh issues recruitment notice for 293 JBT teachers

The UT education department has issued a recruitment notice for 293 posts of junior basic teachers (JBT) cadre. The online application process will start from July 20 onwards on the department website https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/. Chandigarh has issues a recruitment notice for 293 JBT teachers. (HT File)

Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department has started the process of regular recruitment for other cadres as well. Each week a new advertisement will be issued by the department and the following week the vacancies for special educators will be advertised. The department expects to fill 200 TGT posts in 12 different subjects.

Meanwhile, the district education officer (DEO) has also issued a notice to fill the vacant posts by engaging retired teachers on a contractual basis. The contract period of retired teachers presently working in government schools has also been extended from beyond May 25, 2023, up to March 31, 2024. However, they will subsequently be replaced on an individual basis upon joining of new teachers— recruited, promoted or deputed to fill the vacant posts.

The vacant posts of PGT, TGT, JBT and NTT will also be filled by the teachers retired from the states of Punjab and Haryana without having any prior working experience of teaching in Chandigarh on usual terms and conditions up to March 31, 2024.