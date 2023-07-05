Chandigarh: UT home secy seeks formal orders for appointment as CPCC chairperson
In August 2022, UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit had approved Yadav’s nomination as Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee chairperson and the file was sent to personnel department
UT home secretary Nitin Yadav has written to UT adviser Dharampal for formal orders of his appointment as chairperson of Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). It has been 10 months since the personnel department failed to issues the orders for appointments of chairperson and member secretary of CPCC. Yadav currently holds the post of chairperson.
In August 2022, UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit had approved Yadav’s nomination as CPCC chairperson and the file was sent to personnel department. However, no orders were issued owing to concerns about Yadav’s qualifications for the post.
As per sources, there was a qualification dispute and the personnel department sought clarification from the legal department, which suggested changes in the recruitment rules.
Administration informed Purohit that Yadav meets the required qualifications for the post and with 22 years of administrative experience, possesses expertise in areas of environmental protection and water treatment.
Yadav said, “I have written to UT adviser requesting for issuance of formal orders for the post of chairperson and member secretary of CPCC. In the absence of these orders, it is difficult to process the pending files.” He also emphasised on the need for the department concerned to address the recruitment rules.
Currently, Arulrajan P, the conservator of forests, holds the position of member secretary of CPCC.
Nitin Yadav, a Haryana cadre Indian administrative service (IAS) officer, serves as UT home secretary and secretary (environment). He has a BTech degree in computer science and engineering with environment science as an elective.
