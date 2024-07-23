UT receives 100 applications for compensation of dog bite cases

Three weeks after the UT administration constituted a committee to determine the compensation for victims of incidents/accidents caused by stray animals, as many as 100 applications were reviewed by the committee. Most of the applications were received before the notification dated July 2. It was unanimously decided that the applications should be processed immediately. The medical superintendent of Government Medical Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, will verify the injuries from treatment records and submit a report to the committee within the next 10 days to expedite compensation. According to the Punjab and Haryana high court’s judgment, a compensation of ₹ 10,000 will be awarded for each teeth mark in dog bite cases. (HT file photo for representation)

A meeting regarding the compensation for persons affected by accidents caused by stray animals or dog bites was conducted on Monday under the chairmanship of Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of Chandigarh. This initiative follows the high court’s order mandating the formation of such committees in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to process claims from affected individuals.

According to the Punjab and Haryana high court’s judgment, a compensation of ₹10,000 will be awarded for each teeth mark in dog bite cases. Additionally, for cases where flesh is pulled out from the skin up to 0.2cm, ₹10,000 will be given, per incident. The committee was formed on July 2 and the terms and conditions for applications were established in the corresponding notification.

To simplify the application process, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been requested to develop an online portal for receiving applications and awarding compensation. Until the portal is operational, manual applications will be accepted at the office of the Municipal Corporation, Sector 17.