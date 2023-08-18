UTCA T20 league: Gaurav steers Leisure Zone to semi-finals

Gaurav Puri’s sixer in the final over helped Leisure Zone to register a four- wicket win with one ball to spare against Rose Zone at the ongoing UTCA T20 Cricket League being played at Sector 16 stadium, Chandigarh.

Nipun Pandita (3/28) took three crucial wickets for which he was awarded man of the match. (HT Photo)

This win took the team to the semi-finals. While chasing down the target of 135 runs, Gaurav rescued the struggling Leisure Zone from 92/5. He scored 50 off 31 balls which included four fours and two sixes. Prince also contributed 28 runs. Arbab and Abhishek shared two wickets each from the opposition side. Earlier in their innings, Rose Zone had scored 133/7 wherein skipper Manan Vohra (31) was the top scorer followed by Ankit Kaushik (43). Nipun Pandita (3/28) took three crucial wickets for which he was awarded man of the match.

In the second match of the day, Terrace Zone defeated Plaza Zone by eight wickets in a one-sided affair. Batting first, Akshit Rana (38) and Gurinder Singh (26) amassed the total of 120/8 in the stipulated twenty overs. Opposition captain Bhagmender Lather (3/11) and Aryan Duggal (3/22) took three wickets each. In reply, unbeaten Nipun Sharda (58) and Abhijeet Garg (32) brought the team home comfortably with the loss of two wickets. Unbeaten Amrit Lubana also added 22 runs.

