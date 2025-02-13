UTCA T20 meet: Talanoa Tigers, City Challengers post victories

Devang Kaushik’s fiery century helped Talanoa Tigers secure a commanding 34-run victory over Punjab Panthers during the Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Wednesday. Devang Kaushik scored a century for Talanoa Tigers. (HT)

Opting to bat first, the Tigers posted a formidable 191/4 in 20 overs. The centurion smashed nine boundaries and seven sixes in his knock of 104 off 59 balls. The unbeaten skipper, Raj Angad Bawa (29 of 10 balls), and Akshit Rana (25) aptly helped Kaushik. Punjab Panthers, in response, struggled against disciplined bowling and were restricted to 157/9 despite Vikas Kumar’s 32-run effort. Hardik Chowdhry and Taranpreet Singh picked up two wickets each.

Meanwhile, struggle continued for Manohar Mavericks as they faced their fourth consecutive defeat, this time by 16 runs against City Challengers. Chasing a modest target of 156, the Mavericks’ batting lineup faltered and were restricted to 139/9 in 20 overs.

Even half centuries from unbeaten Gaurav Puri (52) and Bhagmender Lather (50) couldn’t save the team from the trouncing. City Challengers’ bowlers, led by Ivraj Ranauta (2/19) and Amrit Lubana (2/21), kept the pressure on. Earlier, Sanyam Saini’s 64 off 36 balls guided the Challengers to a competitive total of 155/9. Lather (3/25) took three wickets for the losing team.

Being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), the tournament features six franchise-owned teams. Entry is free, with the matches also being broadcast live on Fancode. The grand finale is scheduled on February 23.