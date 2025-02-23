Menu Explore
UTCA T20 meet: Wildwood Warriors, HIIMS Hawks to clash for title

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 23, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the chief guest of the final match of Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 Tournament, will felicitate the winners and runners-up

Wildwood Warriors and HIIMS Hawks have booked their places in the final of the Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 Tournament, organised by the UT Cricket Association. The two teams will lock horns at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for victory, Warriors faced an early setback at 53/2. However, a 90-run partnership between Aarush Bhandari and Kunal Mahajan brought stability to their innings (Sant Arora/HT)
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the chief guest of the event, will felicitate the winners and runners-up.

Earlier in the day, Wildwood Warriors claimed a thrilling five-wicket victory over Talanoa Tigers. Opting to field first, Warriors delivered a disciplined bowling performance, restricting Tigers to 181/8 in 20 overs. Talanoa Tigers struggled early in their innings, losing two quick wickets at 6/2. However, a resilient middle order led by skipper Raj Angad Bawa (37), Prashant Ahlawat (33), Akshit Rana (30) and an unbeaten Karan Singh (30) helped stabilise the innings. Despite their efforts, the Warriors’ bowling attack, spearheaded by Raman Bishnoi (3/22), Neel Dhaliwal (2/36), and Chiragvir Dhindsa (2/36), ensured the Tigers were unable to post a more commanding total.

Chasing 182 for victory, Warriors faced an early setback at 53/2. However, a 90-run partnership between Aarush Bhandari and Kunal Mahajan brought stability to their innings. Bhandari played a knock of 57 off 47 balls before being dismissed by Devang Kaushik at 143/3. The match took a twist when Taranpreet Singh dismissed Nipun Sharda (7) and ran out Warriors skipper Gurinder Singh (6), reducing them to 166/5. All-rounder Paras (14) and Kunal Mahajan steered the team to victory, chasing down the target in 19 overs.

