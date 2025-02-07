Uttar Pradesh man loses truck, mobile phone to robbers in Zirakpur

Unidentified men robbed a truck driver of his vehicle, along with ₹4,500 in cash and his mobile phone, in Zirakpur on Wednesday. Police recovered the truck within 24 hours from Ghanaur, Patiala, using GPS tracking, CCTV footage and human intelligence. (iStock)

However, police recovered the truck within 24 hours from Ghanaur, Patiala, using GPS tracking, CCTV footage and human intelligence.

The driver was transporting scrap to Mandi Gobindgarh when the robbers intercepted his truck and snatched it. After the accused realised that the truck was fitted with a GPS tracking system, they unplugged the device and eventually abandoned the vehicle near Ghanaur.

Zirakpur police, after getting the directions through the tracker, gave the vehicle a chase. “After the accused threw the GPS tracker on their way, we tracked the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras. We are suspecting that the accused are from the same area and we will arrest them soon,” a probe official said.

The victim, Mohammad Farman of Uttar Pradesh (UP), told police that he was going in his truck, bearing UP number; to Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday.

When the truck reached Zirakpur around 1 am, the miscreants, aboard a Maruti Alto car, intercepted it and blocked its way.

“They forcibly made me and the conductor sit in their car. They threatened me and forcibly snatched my mobile phone and ₹4,500,” Farman stated. “We were scared. They dropped us in Banur and fled with our truck towards Rajpura,” he added.

Cops have also traced the Maruti Alto car used by the accused to intercept the truck driver in Zirakpur, through CCTV footage.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the car’s ownership has changed four times, following which the accused are being suspected to be Ghanaur locals.

A senior police officer said the accused will be traced soon as teams are conducting raids at the possible hideouts.

Zirakpur police booked the unidentified accused under Sections 304 (snatching), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 140(3) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).