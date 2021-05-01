Vaccination for 18+ age group not to start in Chandigarh tricity on May 1

Running out of vaccine supplies, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula will not be starting the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group on Saturday.

Awaiting more stocks, the three cities will be utilising their remaining doses for people aged above 45.

“The existing stock of nearly 1 lakh vaccines will be used for the 45+ age group for the first and second dose. The drive for 18+ beneficiaries will start only after adequate supplies are received,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Earlier, UT had sought permission from the Centre to allow administering the available doses to the new group, but it was denied.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on when more doses will arrive in Chandigarh and Mohali, while Panchkula is expecting them on Saturday. “Vaccines for the 18-44 age group will be received by Saturday evening and we expect to start the next phase by Monday,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer.

In Mohali, the drive will be suspended at private facilities from Saturday onwards due to shortage of vaccine. “We will continue the drive for the 45+ age group at 110 government centres in district, including 40 mobile vans,” said Dr Rajendra Bhooshan, in-charge for the vaccination drive in Mohali.

Abhijit Singh, zonal director, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said they had returned the unutilised vaccines to the government and will now buy more directly from the manufacturers. “We can resume the drive only after we get the vaccines and the slots on the CoWin portal are opened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Panchkula administration has constituted a committee to monitor the demand of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines. HSVP’s estate officer Mamta Sharma has been appointed as the nodal officer to ensure supply of oxygen to all hospitals.