Vaishno Devi ropeway project; Admn releases 18 Samiti leaders, normalcy returns to Katra as markets re-open

The government released 18 leaders of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti late on Tuesday evening and suspended work on ropeway project till amicable resolution of the concerns of various stakeholders. The proposed ₹ 250-crore project aims to connect Tarakote Marg with Sanji Chhat, facilitating access to the temple for elderly persons and others who struggle to climb the 13-km-long trek, a steep ascent to the cave shrine. (HT Photo)

Consequently, markets in Katra town opened on Wednesday and brought much needed relief to the pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine.

Samiti has been spearheading the agitation against the ropeway project. Following government move of releasing 18 leaders of the Samiti, the latter also called off its strike. On Tuesday evening, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and representatives of the Samiti held deliberations and reached an agreement.

Kumar said that work on the ropeway project would remain suspended till the Sangarsh Samiti members hold discussions with a committee constituted by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who is the chairman of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

“The committee will arrive at a decision after considering religious sentiments and Katra’s economy. LG has also assured that religious sentiments will be respected and Katra’s economy will be safeguarded,” he said.

As many as 18 Samiti members were detained on the first day of the week-long shutdown in Katra on December 25.

However, locals, including traders, shopkeepers, pony operators, palanquin owners, pithuwallas and hoteliers opposed the project, fearing that the project would render them jobless.

The administration has constituted a four-member committee to hold talks with the protesters. The panel included divisional commissioner, Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg, shrine board members Dr Ashok Bhan and Suresh Sharma, to resolve the issue.

“The release of 18 members is a victory for the people of Katra, who stood united with us,” said Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Jamwal, a Samiti leader who was among those released. Several protesters, including two samiti leaders—Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand—were detained by the police during a march last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of J&K Congress leaders led by working president and former minister Raman Bhalla was not allowed to meet Samiti leaders at Katra.

The delegation comprising Bhalla, former MP and ex-minister Choudhary Lal Singh, former minister Yogesh Sawhney and other leaders were stopped by police at Nomain check post enroute Katra.