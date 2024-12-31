Menu Explore
Vaishno Devi ropeway project: Congress seeks release of detained leaders

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 31, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra lashed out at the authorities for repressive measures to deal with the Katra situation where the representatives of the protestors are being meted out ill-treatment and have been detained

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the authorities for repressive measures being adopted to deal with the Katra situation and sought immediate intervention of lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for the release of detained persons to create conducive atmosphere for holding dialogue.

The shrine board has proposed a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 -crore ropeway project from Tarakote to Sanjichhat for old and medically unfit pilgrims. (HT File)
The shrine board has proposed a 250 -crore ropeway project from Tarakote to Sanjichhat for old and medically unfit pilgrims.

Addressing a press conference here, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra lashed out at the authorities for repressive measures to deal with the Katra situation where the representatives of the protestors are being meted out ill-treatment and have been detained.

It may be stated here that Katra town has been witnessing agitations being spreadhead by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which has been stiffly opposed to a ropeway project, proposed by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The shrine board has proposed a 250 -crore ropeway project from Tarakote to Sanjichhat for old and medically unfit pilgrims.

“Such kind of approach by the administration has further vitiated the atmosphere and is not in tune with claims of the Shrine Board authorities of finding amicable solution to the contentious issue by taking on board all stakeholders,” said Karra.

“Is this a proper approach to deal with the stakeholders, when their representatives have been detained and allegedly kept under inhuman and unhygienic conditions. Will this kind of ill-treatment to the local leaders of different shades, create conducive atmosphere for finding amicable solution to the ongoing situation of confrontation,” he questioned.

He said the Congress has approached the highest authority of LG to intervene in the matter and ensure release of all detained leaders. He also expressed concern over hardships being faced by the visiting pilgrims due to the ongoing situation.

On statehood, Karra said people of J&K feel betrayed once again as restoration of statehood promised through rallies, public meetings besides on the floor of Parliament and Supreme Court was not fulfilled.

“There is great resentment and unrest among the people of all walks over this issue and we pledge to fight for the rights of the people,” he added.

