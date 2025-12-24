Vaishno Devi shrine board reviews yatra preparedness ahead of New Year

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Tuesday reviewed arrangements to ensure a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for the devotees. J&K lieutenant governor and SMVDSB chairman Manoj Sinha. (File)

The review meeting, convened as per the directions of the SMVDSB chairman Manoj Sinha was presided over by SMVDSB chief executive officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the shrine board, district administration, representatives of security agencies and other key stakeholders. During the meeting, the CEO directed the authorities concerned to further strengthen yatra management and security measures, particularly along the track and at the Bhawan, said an official spokesperson. Emphasis was laid on strict regulation of the yatra through RFID-based access control, ensuring that only pilgrims possessing valid RFID cards are permitted to proceed.

The CEO was informed that a comprehensive training programme has been conducted at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), SGC Katra. Accordingly, joint round-the-clock monitoring is being undertaken, with special focus on high-footfall and congested locations, to ensure real-time surveillance, prompt response and enhanced situational awareness.

“The representative of the fire and emergency services was tasked with deploying firefighting vehicles at strategic points along the track and conducting a comprehensive fire safety audit of the Shrine area to further strengthen existing safety mechanisms,” said the spokesperson.

The CEO underscored the importance of strict adherence to prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and reiterated the need for meticulous compliance across all aspects of disaster preparedness.

The CEO also emphasised converting the existing sound system installed along the track into a fully functional public address system to facilitate timely dissemination of important announcements.

Special emphasis was laid on addressing traffic bottlenecks caused by unauthorised parking, particularly in the Banganga area and the Tarakote Marg. The need for strict regulation and coordinated enforcement was highlighted to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Security agencies briefed the meeting on the multi-tier security grid in place, comprising personnel from the police, CRPF and shrine board security, supported by quick response teams for swift action. The deployment of advanced surveillance tools for real-time threat assessment was also highlighted.