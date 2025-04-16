Vande Bharat’s trial conducted on Katra-Sangaldan section

Ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, another trial run of Vande Bharat train was successfully conducted on Tuesday on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. Ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, another trial run of Vande Bharat train was successfully conducted on Tuesday on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. (HT File)

J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said, “I along with party leaders and office-bearers reviewed the arrangements today.” After flag off ceremony, the Prime Minister will also address an official rally at Katra, he informed.

“Though a government rally, party leaders and workers will attend it,” he said.

Tuesday’s trial run was part of the final arrangements for the inauguration of the world’s highest railway bridge on the Chenab River, which falls on Katra-Sangaldan section of the prestigious railway project.

PM will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Jammu to Srinagar via Katra.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel in the train on this bridge as part of the inauguration.

A multi-tier security grid has been put in place along the track and at vital locations in the Katra-Sangaldan section, as well as along the entire track to Kashmir, said officials.

It may be stated here that two Vande Bharat trains, one from Srinagar to Katra and another from Katra to Srinagar, will run on the inauguration day.

The Railways has conducted eight trials over the past three months on various segments of the Katra-Kashmir track, including major milestones such as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge and the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab at Kauri — the world’s highest railway bridge.