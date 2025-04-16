Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vande Bharat’s trial conducted on Katra-Sangaldan section

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 16, 2025 08:52 AM IST

J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said, “I along with party leaders and office-bearers reviewed the arrangements today.” After flag off ceremony, the Prime Minister will also address an official rally at Katra, he informed.

Ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, another trial run of Vande Bharat train was successfully conducted on Tuesday on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, another trial run of Vande Bharat train was successfully conducted on Tuesday on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. (HT File)
Ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, another trial run of Vande Bharat train was successfully conducted on Tuesday on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. (HT File)

J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said, “I along with party leaders and office-bearers reviewed the arrangements today.” After flag off ceremony, the Prime Minister will also address an official rally at Katra, he informed.

“Though a government rally, party leaders and workers will attend it,” he said.

Tuesday’s trial run was part of the final arrangements for the inauguration of the world’s highest railway bridge on the Chenab River, which falls on Katra-Sangaldan section of the prestigious railway project.

PM will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Jammu to Srinagar via Katra.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel in the train on this bridge as part of the inauguration.

A multi-tier security grid has been put in place along the track and at vital locations in the Katra-Sangaldan section, as well as along the entire track to Kashmir, said officials.

It may be stated here that two Vande Bharat trains, one from Srinagar to Katra and another from Katra to Srinagar, will run on the inauguration day.

The Railways has conducted eight trials over the past three months on various segments of the Katra-Kashmir track, including major milestones such as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge and the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab at Kauri — the world’s highest railway bridge.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vande Bharat’s trial conducted on Katra-Sangaldan section
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On