‘Vande Mataram’ soul of nation: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that “Vande Mataram” is not just a song, but is the soul, heartbeat and identity of India and those who object to it do not understand India’s culture, spirit, and national pride. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Ambala on Friday. (Sourced)

The chief minister was addressing the gathering at a state-level function organised to mark the 150th anniversary of India’s national song “Vande Mataram” at Ambala City.

The state-level event also featured a live telecast of the main inaugural ceremony held in New Delhi to commemorate the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram”, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the immortal spirit of Vande Mataram. He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion.

Saini, while extending hearty greetings to the people of the state on the completion of 150 years of the song ‘Vande Mataram’, also administered the ‘Swadeshi Sankalp’ to the people present, and also visited the exhibition organised by the Information, Public Relations and Language Department showcasing the glorious saga of Vande Mataram.

He said that Vande Mataram is not just a song, but an expression of the consciousness of India’s independence movement.

“This song awakened the spirit of self-confidence, discipline, and sacrifice among Indians trapped in the shackles of slavery. He said that this song is a divine power that shook the British Empire and ignited the flame of revolution within the youth. The British feared this song because it possessed a power a million times greater than weapons,” he said.

He pointed out that Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar was invited to sing the national song at the Kakinada Congress session in 1923.