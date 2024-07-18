 VB arrests ASI for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

VB arrests ASI for accepting a bribe of 10,000

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jul 18, 2024 10:37 PM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at police station Ferozepur city for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at police station Ferozepur city for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000.

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at police station Ferozepur city for demanding and accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000. (HT File)
Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at police station Ferozepur city for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000. (HT File)

An official spokesperson in a release issued here said that Raj Kumar, a resident of Balluana, approached the VB and informed that a police case was registered against his brother ASI Madan Lal in the Ferozepur city police station in July 2023 and the ASI Gurmel Singh was investigating officer (IO) in this case.

He further alleged that Gurmel Singh had taken 10,000 at the time of filing this case against his brother. Afterwards his brother died in an accident and Gurmel Singh had to submit a report in the court about Madan Lal’s demise so that the family could apply for government job on compassionate basis.

The complainant alleged that the said ASI was again demanding a bribe of 10,000 to submit the report.

The spokesperson added that after preliminary verification of the allegations levelled in the complainant, the VB team laid a trap in which the Gurmel Singh was arrested while accepting a bribe of 10,000 from Raj Kumar.

He informed that in this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the said ASI at VB police station Ferozepur range.

Further investigation into this case was under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / VB arrests ASI for accepting a bribe of 10,000
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On