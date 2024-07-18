VB arrests ASI for accepting a bribe of 10,000

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at police station Ferozepur city for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at police station Ferozepur city for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000. (HT File)

An official spokesperson in a release issued here said that Raj Kumar, a resident of Balluana, approached the VB and informed that a police case was registered against his brother ASI Madan Lal in the Ferozepur city police station in July 2023 and the ASI Gurmel Singh was investigating officer (IO) in this case.

He further alleged that Gurmel Singh had taken ₹10,000 at the time of filing this case against his brother. Afterwards his brother died in an accident and Gurmel Singh had to submit a report in the court about Madan Lal’s demise so that the family could apply for government job on compassionate basis.

The complainant alleged that the said ASI was again demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 to submit the report.

The spokesperson added that after preliminary verification of the allegations levelled in the complainant, the VB team laid a trap in which the Gurmel Singh was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from Raj Kumar.

He informed that in this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the said ASI at VB police station Ferozepur range.

Further investigation into this case was under progress.