VB summons Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu in 2,400-cr school land misuse case

Congress’ Ludhiana West candidate and ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been summoned by the Ludhiana unit of the vigilance bureau in connection with a ₹2,400 crore scam involving misuse of school land in Sarabha Nagar. Congress’ Ludhiana West candidate and ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The summons, issued on June 4 by deputy superintendent of police Vinod Kumar directs Ashu to appear for questioning on Friday (June 6) at 10 am.

The case dates back to January 8, 2025, when an FIR was lodged at police station division no 5 under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 467, 468, 471 (forgery), and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case revolves around 4.7 acres of land allotted by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) decades ago to run the New Senior Secondary School in Sarabha Nagar. The land was given at a subsidised rate strictly for educational purposes. However, investigations revealed that parts of this land are being illegally used for commercial activities.

Multiple private playway schools and businesses are operating on the premises, with the school management allegedly collecting hefty rents, a serious violation estimated to involve ₹2,400 crore in financial irregularities.

The police on January 8 this year, had already lodged an FIR against the school following the complaint filed by chairman, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). Following his complaint, the case was transferred to the vigilance bureau after alleged financial irregularities surfaced during the probe.

Ashu who remained minister of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs during previous Congress government in the state was embroiled in the 2022 ₹2,000-crore foodgrain transportation tender scam.

He faced allegations of awarding contracts to fraudulent contractors submitting fake vehicle registrations, inflating transport numbers, and misusing public funds. He was arrested in August 2022. In December 2024, the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed two criminal cases registered against Ashu. While one FIR was registered on August 16, 2022, in Ludhiana by the vigilance bureau, the second FIR was registered by the vigilance bureau on September 22, 2022, in Jalandhar.

Reacting to summon, Ashu said, “I am busy with my campaigning and have not received any such summons. After campaigning, I will respond accordingly.”