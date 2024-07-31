VDGs hail govt move to provide them with semi-automatic weapons

Following home ministry’s nod to semi-automatic weapons for village defence guards (VDGs) to take on M4 US carbine and AK-47 wielding Pakistani terrorists, security experts and village defence guards felt that the move would enable them to effectively take on the terrorists. Following home ministry’s nod to semi-automatic weapons for village defence guards (VDGs) to take on M4 US carbine and AK-47 wielding Pakistani terrorists, security experts and village defence guards felt that the move would enable them to effectively take on the terrorists. (HT Photo)

The ministry of Home affairs has decided to equip VDGs with semi-automatic weapons like INSAS and SLRs in a phased manner.

Former sarpanch of Dhangri village in Rajouri district, which saw killing of seven Hindus on January 1 and 2 last year in a terror attack, Dheeraj Kumar Sharma said the move would definitely improve the security scenario and restore a sense of security among the people.

“This is a good initiative by the government but at the same time we also request the government to create more VDGs in villages comprising of 20 to 30 youth and provide them salary as well on the lines of special police officers,” he said.

“Train them with the help of army and police and hold them responsible for the safety of the villagers. Today, we are losing our soldiers in various attacks. So, empowering VDGs is the need of the hour. Being locals, these youth would be able to develop better human intelligence as well,” he added

The former sarpanch said that the obsolete .303 weapon was no match for the US M4 carbine and AK 47 wielding terrorists

A VDG, Amit Sayal of Rajouri, also hailed the MHA for its decision.

“Semi-automatic weapons would strengthen the VDGs and boost our morale. During terror attacks, terrorists spray a volley of fire from their sophisticated weapons within seconds whereas we have to load every single round before firing it,” said Sayal.

Former DGP, SP Vaid, the man behind creation of village defence committees in Jammu, also welcomed the Home ministry’s move.

“It’s a good move to strengthen the VDGs. Given the volatile situation when so many terrorists have entered inside, strengthening VDGs is indispensable. The move would enable them to prevent civilian casualties at the time of attack. With semi-automatic weapons, the VDGs would be able to give effective response to the terrorists and protect their villages,” said Vaid.

Sources in the Home department divulged that the VDGs were likely to be armed with SLRs and .303 will be replaced.

“Details have been sought from the Jammu and Kashmir Police about the VDGs. The weapons will be given in a phased manner and priority will be given to districts like Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur. Subsequently, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Jammu will be covered,” they said.

It may be stated here that the house of a village defence guard, Parshotam Kumar, was attacked by a group of terrorists during wee hours on July 22 in Gundha Khawas village of Rajouri.

Kumar was recently honoured by President Draupadi Murmu with Shaurya Chakra for eliminating a terrorist.

VDGs, earlier called village defence committees, had successfully fought AK-47 wielding terrorists trained in guerilla warfare with conventional .303 rifles during peak militancy in the 1990s in Jammu region and checked the disturbing trend of selective killings.

There were 4125 VDCs in the UT and Rajouri district as of date has 5200 VDGs