Vegetable prices, which had been stable for the past month, have started rising due to the recent spike in fuel prices.

Available for around ₹20 per kg since the start of April, onions were selling for ₹30 per kg at the weekly apni mandis in Sector 56 and Ram Darbar on Thursday.

“Normally during summer, the prices remain low till the advent of monsoon. However, this year due to the hike in fuel prices, the prices rose earlier than expected. Due to further spike in fuel prices and pre-monsoon showers in Maharashtra, onions may get costlier in the coming days,” said mandi supervisor Satbir Singh.

Vegetables brought in from Himachal Pradesh, including peas and cucumber, have also become more expensive, while those grown locally, including bottle gourd, bitter gourd and pumpkin, are available at the same price.

Vegetables prices climb in Chandigarh as fuel gets costlier

Mandis seeing more footfall

With Covid-19 cases declining considerably in the past month, the apni mandis have started witnessing more footfall. “Mandis are usually operating at full swing in the evening hours once people are free from work,” said Singh.

With the recent lockdown relaxations by the UT administration, apni mandis at Sectors 40, 43 and 49 will also resume on Saturday.