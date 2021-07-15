Veggie rates shoot up in Ludhiana due to fuel rate hike, unfavourable weather

The hike in fuel prices coupled with unfavourable weather condition has affected the vegetable supply, causing its rates to shoot up in the city. Vegetables such as capsicum, onion, and tomatoes are burning holes in pockets and disturbing the household budget of many.

Another reason cited by vegetable sellers behind the inflation is the increase in transportation cost. Rain in the areas from where vegetables are supplied has also impacted their prices.

The rate of capsicum and French beans has increased ₹20 in the last seven days. The price of bottle gourd and cucumber has also shot up by ₹20 and ₹15, respectively, while onion has become ₹10 costlier.

A wholesale dealer at the vegetable market, Rakesh Bhatia, said, “Due to rain in Himachal Pradesh, the supply of a few vegetables has been affected. Vegetables such as capsicum and cauliflower come from the state. Cabbage and bottle gourd arrive from Kullu. The prices are expected to remain the same next week as well.”

A homemaker, Geetika Chaudhary, said, “The increase in vegetable prices has impacted our household budget. My kids are fond of pasta, pizza and capsicum is the main ingredient to prepare these items. With the hike in rates, I have cut down on the consumption of a few vegetables and prefer buying paneer than French beans and capsicum.”

Subhash Kumar, a vegetable seller, said, “If the supply remains affected in the coming days too, then the vegetable price are likely to increase more by ₹10 to ₹20.”